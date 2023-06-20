Renaissance Capital LLC Sells 18,967 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Renaissance Capital LLC decreased its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,967 shares during the quarter. XPeng comprises 1.4% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,756,000 after buying an additional 619,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in XPeng by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,696,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,374,000 after purchasing an additional 356,174 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in XPeng by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,024,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in XPeng by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,901,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,792,000 after purchasing an additional 292,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in XPeng by 1,057.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,686,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPEV traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.73. 6,276,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,789,956. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. XPeng Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $35.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $745.28 million for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 25.80% and a negative net margin of 41.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on XPeng from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on XPeng from $9.80 to $11.70 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered XPeng from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, HSBC cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.19.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

