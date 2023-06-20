Renaissance Capital LLC Sells 1,958 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Renaissance Capital LLC cut its holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 779.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 78.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth $215,000. 51.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Legend Biotech from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Legend Biotech from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

Shares of LEGN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.14. The company had a trading volume of 149,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.27. Legend Biotech Co. has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $73.30.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $36.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.06 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

