Renaissance Capital LLC Sells 3,367 Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)

Renaissance Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XM. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,190,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. IVY Lane Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,723,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,989,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,570 shares during the last quarter. 24.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

Qualtrics International stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.07. The stock had a trading volume of 352,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,027,576. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average of $17.77. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $18.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 67.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.79%. The firm had revenue of $409.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XM shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.15 target price on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Qualtrics International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Qualtrics International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.15 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

Insider Activity at Qualtrics International

In related news, insider Brian Stucki sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $43,331.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 608,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,000,799.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Qualtrics International news, CRO Bill Mcmurray sold 15,000 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 806,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,563,981.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Stucki sold 2,398 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $43,331.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 608,788 shares in the company, valued at $11,000,799.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 558,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,798 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to design and manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.