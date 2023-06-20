Renaissance Capital LLC Sells 3,388 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Renaissance Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WestBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,764,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,759 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 12,871,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,129 shares during the last quarter. Amansa Capital PTE. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,846,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,199,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRSH traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.58. The company had a trading volume of 243,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,829. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 0.76. Freshworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.90.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.08 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 20.67% and a negative net margin of 43.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 25,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $397,341.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 133,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,233.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Freshworks news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $96,191.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,670.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 25,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $397,341.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,233.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,988 shares of company stock worth $1,364,794 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FRSH shares. TheStreet lowered Freshworks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.03.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

