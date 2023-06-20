Renaissance Capital LLC Sells 3,986 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Renaissance Capital LLC lessened its stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,449. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $26.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.15). Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Equities analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EDR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 300,000 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $7,398,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,098,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,740,058.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 300,000 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $7,398,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,098,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,740,058.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $90,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,454.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 490,575 shares of company stock valued at $11,751,367 in the last 90 days. 82.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

