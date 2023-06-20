Renaissance Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Renaissance Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,986 shares during the quarter. Unity Software accounts for about 1.9% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,022,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,053,000 after buying an additional 552,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,127,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,522,000 after buying an additional 250,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,766,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,960,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2,365.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,060 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on U shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Shares of U traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.83. 9,084,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,038,955. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $58.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average of $31.47.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 63.42%. The business had revenue of $500.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.42 million. Equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $1,204,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,763,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,676,002.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $1,204,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,763,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,676,002.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 12,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $378,989.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,495,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,417,981.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 309,171 shares of company stock worth $9,444,349. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

