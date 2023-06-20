renBTC (RENBTC) Price Hits $27,425.38

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. During the last seven days, renBTC has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. renBTC has a market cap of $8.35 million and $4,416.91 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC token can now be purchased for approximately $27,425.38 or 1.02493610 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC’s launch date was May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 304 tokens. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.

RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.

renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.”

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

