Request Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $74.92 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 20th. Request has a total market capitalization of $74.92 million and $726,139.53 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Request has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0749 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00017487 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00018461 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00014280 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,759.06 or 0.99961224 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07258467 USD and is up 1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $1,569,822.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07258467 USD and is up 1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $1,569,822.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/."

