Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Trading Down 2.1%

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.37 and last traded at $24.47. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.26.

Rexel Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.2646 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.53%. This is a boost from Rexel’s previous dividend of $0.73. Rexel’s payout ratio is 78.33%.

About Rexel

Rexel SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electrical products. The firm’s products are grouped into the following product families: electrical installation equipment, cables and conduits, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, renewable energies and energy management, white and brown goods and other services and products.

