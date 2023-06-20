Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Trading Down 2.1%

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.37 and last traded at $24.47. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.
Rexel Trading Down 2.1 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.26.
Rexel Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.2646 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.53%. This is a boost from Rexel’s previous dividend of $0.73. Rexel’s payout ratio is 78.33%.
About Rexel
Rexel SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electrical products. The firm’s products are grouped into the following product families: electrical installation equipment, cables and conduits, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, renewable energies and energy management, white and brown goods and other services and products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rexel (RXEEY)
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why Mosaic’s Price Targets May Be Understated
- Amazon And The AI War: iRobot Acquisition In Focus
- What Does Logitech CEO’s Abrupt Departure Mean?
- Ulta Beauty Stock Value is More Than Skin Deep
Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.