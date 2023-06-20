RMR Wealth Builders Grows Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 488.2% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $65.40 on Tuesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $57.56 and a twelve month high of $82.17. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.39.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

