RMR Wealth Builders Has $345,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

RMR Wealth Builders trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $558,780.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,220,046.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $558,780.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,220,046.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,673,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,151 shares of company stock valued at $17,523,816. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $90.08 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $107.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.89.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

