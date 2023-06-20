RMR Wealth Builders Lowers Stock Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

RMR Wealth Builders decreased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the quarter. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. makes up 0.8% of RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. RMR Wealth Builders owned 0.12% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 183.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PECO opened at $34.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 72.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.94. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $35.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 238.30%.

In other news, Director Leslie T. Chao acquired 10,000 shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $291,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,530.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

