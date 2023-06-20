RMR Wealth Builders Purchases 7,264 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 98.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,677 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Shopify were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 14.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 58.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $65.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.85 and a beta of 2.03. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $67.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.30.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOP. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Shopify from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities cut Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.95.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

