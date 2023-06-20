RMR Wealth Builders Purchases 80,405 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 280,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,405 shares during the quarter. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF makes up 1.1% of RMR Wealth Builders’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 4,841.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FSMB opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $20.51.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

