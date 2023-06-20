Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Holdings Decreased by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC reduced its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,549 shares during the period. Royalty Pharma accounts for about 3.3% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 210.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 79.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Hikari Tsushin Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 469.2% during the fourth quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 2,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 9,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $366,765.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,586,786 shares in the company, valued at $58,631,742.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 9,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $366,765.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,586,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,631,742.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,025,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 355,388 shares of company stock worth $11,706,725 and sold 1,973,048 shares worth $65,311,268. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RPRX. StockNews.com upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Royalty Pharma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.18. The company had a trading volume of 476,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,884. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.42. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $31.15 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average is $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.72 million. Equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

