Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Sold by Stolper Co

Stolper Co decreased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RVT. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 270.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 44,057 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 24,155 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 51,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 15,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RVT stock opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.51.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Value Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

