Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver Sells 24,281 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $5,156,070.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,258,123. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CRM traded up $5.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.97. The company had a trading volume of 9,391,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,953,481. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 557.28, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $225.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth $233,743,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $39,956,000,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

