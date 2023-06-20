Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 0.8% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,299,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,485,000 after acquiring an additional 90,912 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,444,000 after purchasing an additional 911,053 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,605,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,626 shares during the period.

SCHD stock opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.89. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

