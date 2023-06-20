Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Increased by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,177 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 5.2% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 0.14% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $43,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 36,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX stock opened at $52.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.80.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

