Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Down 2.8 %

STX stock opened at $64.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.55 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $83.78.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.