Secret Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $10.00 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. Secret has a total market cap of $10.00 million and $3,138.12 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. One Secret token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00103496 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00050000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00031570 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00015669 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003713 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00332141 USD and is down -12.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $13,117.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.