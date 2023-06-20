Seele-N Hits 1-Day Volume of $3,481.27 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 39.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $3,481.27 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded up 14% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00017447 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00018452 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00014008 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,131.11 or 0.99933946 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002327 BTC.

About Seele-N

SEELE is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00003565 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $168.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.