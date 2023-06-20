Short Interest in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Decreases By 9.4%

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the May 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Avnet

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,037,158.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,519. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,037,158.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,519. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 32,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,353,799.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,410.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avnet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 106.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Avnet by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,934,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,737,000 after purchasing an additional 458,855 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC increased its position in Avnet by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 21,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Avnet by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,569 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avnet by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,911,000 after buying an additional 359,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avnet Stock Down 1.0 %

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

AVT opened at $48.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.63. Avnet has a twelve month low of $35.45 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

