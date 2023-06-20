Short Interest in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Drops By 8.5%

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,920,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the May 15th total of 17,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BlackBerry Price Performance

NYSE BB opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.42. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $7.20.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.97 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 111.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

BB has been the topic of several analyst reports. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TD Securities upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. CIBC upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 28,237 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $130,737.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,772.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BlackBerry by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 31,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in BlackBerry by 6.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 43,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in BlackBerry by 11.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in BlackBerry by 17.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in BlackBerry by 29.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. 38.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.