Short Interest in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Decreases By 7.8%

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the May 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 314,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CMTG. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Claros Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMTG opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 44.98, a current ratio of 44.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average of $13.46. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $19.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Claros Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 39.99%. The company had revenue of $69.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMTG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 176.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,851,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,904,000 after buying an additional 812,501 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,864,000 after buying an additional 83,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,312,000 after acquiring an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Stories

