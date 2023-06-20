Short Interest in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Decreases By 7.1%

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the May 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 399,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Compugen Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. Compugen has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have commented on CGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compugen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Compugen during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Compugen by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 66,501 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Compugen by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 326,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 89,937 shares in the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its position in Compugen by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Compugen by 793.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 95,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

