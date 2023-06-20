Short Interest in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Decreases By 7.1%

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2023

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGENGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the May 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 399,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Compugen Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. Compugen has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGENGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compugen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Compugen during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Compugen by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 66,501 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Compugen by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 326,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 89,937 shares in the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its position in Compugen by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Compugen by 793.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 95,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.