Short Interest in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Declines By 8.5%

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the May 15th total of 6,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:GLW opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. Corning has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $37.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. Corning’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

In other Corning news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $946,942.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,289 shares of company stock worth $4,067,775 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth about $241,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 218,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,989,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 249.5% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 209,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,698,000 after buying an additional 149,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 184,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

