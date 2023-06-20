Short Interest in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Rises By 5.5%

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 508,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the May 15th total of 481,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CYCC. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 155,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 12,617 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 104,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 12.6 %

NASDAQ:CYCC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.66. 315,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,674. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.41.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.21. Research analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.