Short Interest in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Increases By 5.8%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the May 15th total of 4,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.3 days. Approximately 12.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Edgewise Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Kevin Koch sold 3,203 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $28,506.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,195.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, CMO Joanne M. Donovan sold 3,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $28,960.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,644. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Koch sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $28,506.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,195.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,437 shares of company stock worth $101,789 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWTX. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 11.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 18.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 10.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWTX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.24. 82,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,624. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.86. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $14.33.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.