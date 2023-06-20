Short Interest in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Grows By 5.6%

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the May 15th total of 4,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 709,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,056,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,056,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total transaction of $3,150,457.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,482.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,180 shares of company stock worth $6,059,630. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 29.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,100,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Equifax by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $229.77 on Tuesday. Equifax has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $234.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.20.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

