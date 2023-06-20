Short Interest in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Declines By 8.0%

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the May 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 423,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

HE opened at $37.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day moving average is $39.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $44.01.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $928.24 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian Electric Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.