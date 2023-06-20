Short Interest in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Decreases By 7.5%

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,930,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the May 15th total of 7,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $120.02 on Tuesday. Lennar has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $121.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.81 and its 200 day moving average is $102.60. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 7.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.24%.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 47.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Lennar from $94.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.53.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

