Siacoin (SC) Market Capitalization Achieves $154.92 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $154.92 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,733.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.80 or 0.00284685 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00012326 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.11 or 0.00498072 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00055727 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.96 or 0.00386170 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003498 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,391,432,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

