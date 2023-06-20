Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Rating) fell 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 99,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 338,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Sintana Energy Stock Down 7.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$66.10 million, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.16.

Get Sintana Energy alerts:

Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter.

About Sintana Energy

Sintana Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources in Colombia. The company's principal assets are private participation interests of 25% unconventional and 100% conventional in the hydrocarbon resources of Valle Medio Magdalena 37 Block, which covers an area of approximately 43,158 gross acres located in the Middle Magdalena Basin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sintana Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintana Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.