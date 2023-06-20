SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) CFO Conor Fennerty Sells 12,000 Shares

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) CFO Conor Fennerty sold 12,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $159,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,046.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SITE Centers Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SITC traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,090,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,605. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.53. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.61.

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SITE Centers

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITC. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $792,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in SITE Centers by 206.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in SITE Centers by 365.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in SITE Centers by 90.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

