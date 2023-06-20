SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co lowered its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,104 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,180,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,287 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $500,643,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,038,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,476,000 after purchasing an additional 219,094 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,388,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 225.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,519,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JNK opened at $91.91 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $98.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.65.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

