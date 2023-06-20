SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Position Raised by Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.96. 256,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,147. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $62.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.35.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

