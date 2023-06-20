SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 612,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,545,000 after buying an additional 141,595 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 193.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $987,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SPIP stock opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $28.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.17.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

