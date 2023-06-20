ssv.network Price Reaches $17.41 on Exchanges (SSV)

ssv.network (SSV) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 19th. ssv.network has a market cap of $192.85 million and $6.86 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ssv.network token can currently be purchased for approximately $17.41 or 0.00064662 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ssv.network has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ssv.network

ssv.network was first traded on August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. ssv.network’s official message board is medium.com/bloxstaking. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ssv.network is ssv.network. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @ssv_network.

ssv.network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a protocol for securely splitting a validator key for Ethereum staking between non-trusting operators, ensuring decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security. Developed by a team including Ethereum Foundation researchers and stakeholders from Consensus, Coinbase, and Blox Staking, SSV was first discussed in a 2019 theoretical paper. In 2020, the EF awarded a staking community grant to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration, which is being led by Blox Staking with contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

