Stableford Capital II LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 37,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945,771 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,173,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,787,000 after acquiring an additional 908,280 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,882,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,452 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,055,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,582,000 after purchasing an additional 787,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,967,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,775,000 after purchasing an additional 725,123 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.62. 327,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average is $34.19. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $36.44.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.