Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of TMC the metals Call Options (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,518 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 213% compared to the average daily volume of 805 call options.

TMC the metals Trading Up 12.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,552,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,057. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85. TMC the metals has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.61.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TMC the metals will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TMC the metals

In related news, CFO Craig Shesky sold 125,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $89,163.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 768,198 shares in the company, valued at $545,420.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Craig Shesky sold 125,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $89,163.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 768,198 shares in the company, valued at $545,420.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Gregory Stone sold 47,969 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $34,537.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 472,907 shares in the company, valued at $340,493.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMC. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in TMC the metals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TMC the metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,894,500,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TMC the metals by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

