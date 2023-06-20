StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.96. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $8.25.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.15 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
