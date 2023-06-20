StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.06. SeaChange International has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $13.24.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 27.84% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $10.16 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 46,461 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 122,509.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107,808 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

