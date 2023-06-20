StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.06. SeaChange International has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $13.24.
SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 27.84% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $10.16 million during the quarter.
SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.
