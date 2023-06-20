Stolper Co Has $461,000 Stock Position in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)

Stolper Co raised its position in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,612 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDF. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund stock opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $14.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

