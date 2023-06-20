Stolper Co Raises Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Stolper Co grew its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,148 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Shell by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. DMG Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,525.14.

Shell Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Shell stock opened at $60.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The company has a market capitalization of $209.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.97.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $89.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

