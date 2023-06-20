Suku Hits Market Capitalization of $9.03 Million (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 20th. Suku has a total market capitalization of $9.03 million and approximately $823,684.26 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Suku has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Suku token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Suku Profile

Suku was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

Suku Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suku using one of the exchanges listed above.

