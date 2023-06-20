Synapse Trading Up 12.5% Over Last Week (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Synapse token can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00002228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Synapse has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Synapse has a total market capitalization of $113.55 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Synapse

Synapse launched on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Buying and Selling Synapse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars.

