Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Bought by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Teradyne were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth $239,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in Teradyne by 1,475.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 524,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,804,000 after purchasing an additional 491,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,038,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,065,000 after purchasing an additional 19,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,593 shares of company stock worth $249,408 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teradyne Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on TER. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

TER opened at $111.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $112.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.64.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.03 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 11.58%.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.