TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Hits Market Cap of $118.79 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $118.79 million and $3.44 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00042647 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00030975 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00014744 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000913 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,798,865,009 coins and its circulating supply is 9,794,538,670 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

