Tesco (LON:TSCO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TSCO. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tesco to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.33) to GBX 310 ($3.97) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 290 ($3.71) to GBX 270 ($3.45) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 302.50 ($3.87).

Tesco Price Performance

Shares of Tesco stock opened at GBX 258.80 ($3.31) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 270.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 253.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.29. Tesco has a 1-year low of GBX 194.35 ($2.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 285.30 ($3.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,588.00, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Tesco Increases Dividend

Tesco Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.05 ($0.09) per share. This is an increase from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is 11,000.00%.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

